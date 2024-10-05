Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
