Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOSSY

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 2,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.