John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the previous session’s volume of 575 shares.The stock last traded at $49.75 and had previously closed at $48.45.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

