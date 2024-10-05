Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lowered to “Hold” at Daiwa America

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.57. 13,897,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% during the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 119,747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $951,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

