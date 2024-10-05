First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 461,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 102,502 shares.The stock last traded at $23.97 and had previously closed at $24.21.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

Institutional Trading of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,635,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 35.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 50,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 863,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the period.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

