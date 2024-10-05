Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.60-13.80 EPS.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.50. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.75.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

