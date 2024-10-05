Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.66 and last traded at $43.49. 39,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 119,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGNE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGNE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Neurogene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Neurogene by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

