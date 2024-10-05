boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Should You Buy?

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.12 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.45). 20,040,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 4,006,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.14 ($0.40).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 37 ($0.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £410.21 million, a P/E ratio of -293.64 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

