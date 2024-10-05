Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 116,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 504,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Titan International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $526.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $547.02 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Titan International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 117,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 344.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Stories

