Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 116,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 504,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
Titan International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $526.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.79.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.02 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
