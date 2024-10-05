ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 3,400,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,069,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.63%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,226.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $5,849,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

