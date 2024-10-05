Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 146,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

