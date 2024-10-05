Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 3,427,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,683,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

