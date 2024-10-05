Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 178,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 432,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,239,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 257,056 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 451,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 360,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 63,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 228,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

