Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 2,269,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,439,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HE. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

