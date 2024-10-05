VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 86381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth about $377,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.