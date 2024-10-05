VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 86381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
