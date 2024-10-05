Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Down 11.6% – Time to Sell?

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 80,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 111,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.29).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. The stock has a market cap of £16.59 million, a PE ratio of -205.56 and a beta of 0.09.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

