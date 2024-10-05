Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Trading Up 19.7% – What’s Next?

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 76.60 ($1.02). 645,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 234,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.86).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £114.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.98.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Atrato Onsite Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.22%.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.