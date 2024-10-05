Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166.40 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 166.40 ($2.23), with a volume of 25070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.19).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.34) target price on shares of Cairn Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,198.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

