Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) was down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.47). Approximately 46,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 9,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.74).

Crimson Tide Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.23 million, a PE ratio of -11,000.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

