Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.20 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.66), with a volume of 10404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.60 ($0.68).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.50. The stock has a market cap of £779.24 million, a P/E ratio of -266.32 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is currently -2,105.26%.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.