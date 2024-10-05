Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 56,609,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 45,766,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.

About Alien Metals

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.