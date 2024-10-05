Plexus (LON:POS) Trading 9.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.88 ($0.17). 535,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 250,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.16).

Plexus Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of £13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

