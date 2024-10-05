Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Up 15.8% – What’s Next?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02). 758,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 105,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

