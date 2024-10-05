Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading 11.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 174,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 643,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of -0.13.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.