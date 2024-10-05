Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 47.93 ($0.64). Approximately 1,208,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,408,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.20 ($0.59).

Avacta Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.35 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony Peter Gardiner sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.95), for a total value of £355,000 ($474,852.86). 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

