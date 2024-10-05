Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Approximately 87,260,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 18,683,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.82. The stock has a market cap of £315.58 million, a PE ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

