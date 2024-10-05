Landore Resources (LON:LND) Trading Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 7,168,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 1,291,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Landore Resources Stock Up 6.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Insider Transactions at Landore Resources

In other Landore Resources news, insider Glenn Featherby purchased 2,500,000 shares of Landore Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($66,880.68). Insiders own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

