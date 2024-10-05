Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.58 and last traded at C$10.25, with a volume of 11331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.15.

Goldmoney Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$133.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. Goldmoney had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of C$27.24 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Goldmoney

In other Goldmoney news, Director Roy Sebag bought 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,920.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,900 shares of company stock worth $332,802. 34.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.