Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.63 and last traded at $187.55, with a volume of 428384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.