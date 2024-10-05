Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.12 ($0.08), with a volume of 1612549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

Tekcapital Trading Up 13.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.43.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

