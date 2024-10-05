NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.99. 135,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 355,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPWR. Citigroup decreased their target price on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power

In other NET Power news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,067.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NET Power news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,067.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 46,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $329,355.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,791.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,816 shares of company stock worth $3,173,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth $20,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 956,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NET Power by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 405,128 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in NET Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

