Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 424122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $49.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.16.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,762.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 125,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.