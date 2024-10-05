HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.97. 1,014,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,042,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 148,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $3,891,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

