Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,743,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 1,102,763 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,640.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,639 shares of company stock worth $568,947. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after buying an additional 159,404 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.