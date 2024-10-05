Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 110000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

