Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.82 and last traded at C$30.74, with a volume of 207939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.92.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5618964 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total transaction of C$759,826.78. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122. Company insiders own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

