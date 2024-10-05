BioSyent (CVE:RX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 2002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.80 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.14%. Analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6944444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioSyent news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00. In related news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$25,404.00. Also, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,920 shares of company stock worth $5,057,064. 33.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

