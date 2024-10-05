Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $365.94, but opened at $350.00. Winmark shares last traded at $350.00, with a volume of 4,956 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

Winmark Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.52. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,546.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,759.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 33.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Winmark by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

