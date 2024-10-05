Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 350933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Hempalta Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Hempalta Company Profile
Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.
Featured Stories
