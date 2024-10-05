Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 110478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 17.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 million, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.19.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

