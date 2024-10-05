Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 274316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

Cora Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.86.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

