Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.80), with a volume of 30325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.80).

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £62.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.22.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan sold 61,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94), for a total value of £42,895.30 ($57,377.34). Insiders own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.