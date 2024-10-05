Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 485,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,771,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $783.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $5,121,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

