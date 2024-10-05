PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.41), with a volume of 154355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.27) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of £425.00 million, a PE ratio of -9,450.00, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.58.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company’s technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

