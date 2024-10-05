Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 412,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 910,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,748 shares of company stock worth $1,009,272. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,825 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 728,240 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,387,000. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

