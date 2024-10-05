Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.46. Approximately 405,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,026,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

