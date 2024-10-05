Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,800 ($117.71) and last traded at GBX 9,046.47 ($121.01), with a volume of 472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,000 ($120.39).

Mountview Estates Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £351.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,238.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,309.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,568.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,250 ($123.73), for a total transaction of £314,500 ($420,679.51). 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

