Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 58,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 208,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 million. Analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,798,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 91.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 373,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4,802.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 336,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.