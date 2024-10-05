Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 26778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BLTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLTE

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of -1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.