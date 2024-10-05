Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 912858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.33.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

