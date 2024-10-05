Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 11879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Southern Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.